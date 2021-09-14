SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team lost to St. Mary's 3-0 in a nonleague match on Monday.
Leo Cronk, Chris Kranenburg and Yejun Choi all scored goals for the Crusaders (1-2).
Junior goalkeeper Logan Fultz made 13 saves for the Bulldogs (0-2). Ethan Yarbrough and Oston Connors played well defensively, according to Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy.
"This team is very young and inexperienced with only four returning starters," Murphy said. "Our boys did a good job with the game plan."
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Port Orford Thursday to meet Pacific.
