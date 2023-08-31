Preseason practices inside a basketball gymnasium are just fine for a volleyball team. But for a soccer team, indoor workouts put specific limitations on what a team can do to prepare for the season.
The Sutherlin boys found that out Thursday in a 7-1 loss to visiting Creswell in the Bulldogs' season opener.
Creswell scored four goals in the second half as the host Bulldogs appeared to run out of steam.
"The kids got tired," Sutherlin coach Marco Fragoso said. "We need to improve our conditioning. We haven't been able to practice much outside. It's just difficult to have decent workouts when you're in the gym."
The Bulldogs have spent much of their workouts leading up to the season confined to an indoor environment due to wildfire smoke which has been choking much of the Umpqua Valley for the past two weeks.
Sutherlin put a ball in Creswell's net in the 18th minute when Aksel Cardenas-Gil took a centering pass from midfielder Zach Radmer and placed a 20-yard shot into the right corner of the goal.
Creswell took a 3-1 lead into halftime and the visiting Bulldogs' superior conditioning took over in the final 40 minutes.
"The second half just got away from us," Fragoso said. "Our kids were hustling, and you always like to see that. (Creswell) controlled the ball much better than we did.
"In the first half, they controlled possession maybe 65% to 35%, but in the second half it was closer to 85-15. We seemed like we were rushing things."
Despite the lopsided loss, Fragoso said there were still plenty of positives to take away from the match.
"The kids have something to be proud of," Fragoso said. "There's definitely something there. The group seems to have a cohesiveness right off the bat. It will be fun to see them develop as a team and see where they go."
Sutherlin, which finished the 2022 season 6-7-2 overall, is idle until traveling to Florence to take on Siuslaw/Mapleton Sept. 7.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
