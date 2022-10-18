Sutherlin boys down Pacific/Bandon, 3-1 The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 18, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team defeated Pacific/Bandon 3-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match on Tuesday.The Bulldogs improved to 5-6-2 overall and 5-5-2 in SD4. No individual statistics were provided by Sutherlin by press time.Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to South Umpqua Thursday. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer Team Bulldog Statistics Sport Match Boy Sutherlin Class Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN Most Popular In-N-Out is nearly constructed and opening soon 'Are you serious?' Dominos employee recounts armed robbery Tensions with nonprofit prompt Glide School Board member's resignation One injured, one arrested after log truck crash in Riddle Death Notices for October 14, 2022 Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot Eden Health - Home Health, Home Care Receives 2022 Best of Mount Vernon Award Roseburg sweeps past North Medford on senior night Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform Receives Multiple Industry Awards and Honors from TMC, Comms Council UK and UC Today Close again: Grants Pass hands Roseburg girls 1-0 loss
