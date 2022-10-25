WINSTON — Markis Boehm's goal in the first half held up as the Sutherlin boys soccer team defeated Douglas 1-0 on Tuesday at Winston Middle School in the season finale for both teams.
The Bulldogs (6-7-2, 6-6-2 Special District 4) finished fifth in the league standings and the Trojans (4-10-0, 4-10-0) were sixth.
Goalkeeper Logan Fultz posted the shutout for Sutherlin. Coach Marco Fragoso said the defensive back line of Jake Narkiewicz, Landin Evans, Brendan Bodine and Travis Ragon was a strength for the team all season long.
The Bulldogs lose three seniors: Austin Quamme, Fultz and Evans.
"It has been fun to watch the kids grow," Fragoso said. "An enjoyable season from the standpoint of the kids' attitudes and improvement."
Douglas fielded a coed team this season under first-year coach Casey O'Toole. The coach singled out fullback Russ Lounsbury for a strong performance against Sutherlin and felt freshman midfielder Levi Dahlenburg had his best game of the season.
The Trojans lose four seniors: Lounsbury, Emily Smalley, Jessica Tehan and Kassidy Roberson.
"I loved it. It was one of the funnest seasons I've ever been a part of," O'Toole said. "I was learning something every day."
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.