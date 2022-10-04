GLIDE — Six Sutherlin players found the back of the net as the Bulldogs cruised to a 6-0 Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer victory at Glide Tuesday afternoon.
"The kids were having fun," Sutherlin coach Marco Fragoso said.
The Bulldogs put up four goals in the first half, with Zach Radmer finding the back of the net just five minutes into the match. Brayden Shaver (12th minute), Aksel Cardenas-Gil (18th) and Markis Boehm (22nd) also scored in the first half.
Austin Quamme (43rd) scored on a header off a corner kick, and Talon Olsen ended the match with his goal in the 60th minute. Sutherlin attempted 28 shots on goal in the match.
For Fragoso, the focus is on the development on a relatively young Sutherlin team, which has just three seniors.
"Sometimes you forget that you're dealing with a youthful team," Fragoso said. "The expectation sometimes is higher than it should be. But the kids are developing, and that's what we want. We've got some good kids coming up, and have the chance to develop into something special."
Sutherlin (4-4-1, 4-3-1 SD4) visits Gold Beach Thursday. Glide (0-8, 0-8), which is fielding a coed team, is set to host SD4-leading Umpqua Valley Christian Thursday.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.