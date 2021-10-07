WINSTON — The Sutherlin boys soccer team defeated Douglas 2-1 on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Winston Middle School.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in league, while the Trojans dropped to 0-4 and 0-3. No details from the match were provided by either team.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian and Douglas is at home against Glide Tuesday.
