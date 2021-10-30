SUTHERLIN — Andrick Cardenas-Gil's goal on a penalty kick in the 71st minute was the difference as the Sutherlin boys soccer team handed Gold Beach a 1-0 loss on Saturday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 playoff game.
The Bulldogs (6-4-2) advance to the state playoffs which begin Wednesday. Sutherlin will travel to Riverside for a first-round game.
"We're still banged up pretty good and are down to 13 kids," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "We struggled finishing, but that was kind of expected with kids not playing in their normal position. We probably hit the post four times in the first half.
"The Gold Beach keeper was very good and the best keeper we've seen all year. He made some great saves throughout the game."
The Bulldogs outshot the Panthers 18-9. Murphy singled out the play of Markis Boehm, Trevor Cross and Oston Connors.
