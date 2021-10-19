SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team scored three goals in a 12-minute span in the second half to clinch a 5-1 win over Glide on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bulldogs (4-3-1, 3-0-1 SD4) remained unbeaten in league.
Sutherlin scored in the eighth, 14th, 45th, 55th and 57th minutes.
Andrick Cardenas-Gil scored the first goal for the 'Dogs and Travis Ragon found the back of the net in the 14th minute. Trevor Cross, Hunter Elm and Landin Evans scored in the second half.
Freshman Markis Boehm, Cardenas-Gil and Caelum Hall had assists.
"I thought we played pretty sloppily in the first half," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "I liked our play in the second half. It's nice to get up and allow some good playing time for our younger kids."
The Wildcats (1-4-2, 0-2-2) got a goal from Jackson Smith — his first for Glide — in the 65th minute. Defender Ty Davis had a strong performance for Glide.
"Sutherlin passed well," Glide coach Tyrone Wing said.
Sutherlin is scheduled to play at South Umpqua Thursday. Glide travels to Gold Beach Monday.
