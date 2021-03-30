SUTHERLIN — The Bulldogs' five seniors all scored on senior day, and Sutherlin defeated Glide 9-1 in boys soccer on Tuesday night.
Matt Carrillo scored in the 28th and 29th minutes for Sutherlin (4-3 overall). Other upperclassmen contributing to the offensive attack with one goal each were Collin Bodine (33rd minute), Andrew Munsey (24th minute), Ty Clement (27th minute) and Trevin Wattman (third minute).
Other scorers for the Bulldogs included Lucas Doolittle (35th minute), Oston Connors (51st minute) and Austin Quamme (69th minute). Bodine had three assists, while Wattman and Andrick Cardenas-Gil each assisted on two.
"It was nice to have our full team back together. Our goal was to get all five seniors to score, and we accomplished that," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "I think they're having fun. Kudos to Glide; those kids came to play and don't quit."
Sophomore Kaleb Mello scored in the 16th minute for the Wildcats (2-5), who are fielding a coed team this season. Coach Tyrone Wing singled out senior defender Mason Smith for a strong performance.
Sutherlin ends its season on Wednesday at Douglas. Glide will host Coquille/Myrtle Point Friday.
