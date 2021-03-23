SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin High School boys soccer team dominated the Douglas coed team on Tuesday at the Bulldogs' turf field, winning 6-0.
The two squads played 8-on-8 since the Trojans were short on players. The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 on the season, while Douglas fell to 0-3-1.
Ty Clement scored a pair of goals for Sutherlin, while Andrew Munsey, Mason Fulton, Lucas Doolittle and Trevin Wattman each had one. Collin Bodine made two assists, and Fulton, Wattman and Trevor Cross had one apiece.
"We asked the kids to try and not play a lot of long balls and keep the field small, so we could keep the ball on the pitch and not up in the air," Sutherlin coach Rick Murphy said. "I thought we did a good job in the second half of controlling the possession."
Sutherlin is scheduled to play Umpqua Valley Christian at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field on Wednesday. Douglas will travel to Brookings-Harbor Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.