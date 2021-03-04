GLIDE — The Sutherlin boys soccer team dominated Glide in the season opener on Thursday, getting goals from five players in an 8-0 win.
Andrick Cardenas-Gil, Trevin Wattman and Andrew Munsey each scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs. Landin Evans and Logan Fultz also contributed goals.
Fultz, the goalkeeper, picked up the shutout.
"The kids were excited to be out there," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "Hunter Elam, Keegan Lahley and Lucas Doolittle are all new players, and I thought they did some good things."
Glide coach Tyrone Wing expects his coed team to get better as the season goes along. He singled out freshman midfielder/striker Hunter Mello for a solid game.
"We're a young team with only two seniors (Mason Smith and Malachi Dunnavant)," Wing said. "We played much better in the second half."
Sutherlin will host South Umpqua and Glide will play at Coquille on Tuesday.
