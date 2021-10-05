SUTHERLIN — Andrick Cardenas-Gil and Skyler Pedersen each scored two goals as Sutherlin handed South Umpqua a 5-0 loss on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match.
Cardenas-Gil scored in the sixth and 68th minutes, while Pedersen converted in the 16th and 49th minutes. Trevor Cross scored for the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0 SD4) in the 35th minute.
Landon Evans and Cardenas-Gil had assists in the victory. Goalkeeper Logan Fultz posted the shutout, making nine saves.
Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy was impressed with South Umpqua's Juri Moros and Cohen Elrod. The Lancers (3-3, 1-2) are fielding a coed team this season.
"The game was a lot closer than the score shows," Murphy said. "South Umpqua had some great spacing and (Moros and Elrod) gave our back line fits, but Oston Connors and Ethan Yarbrough both did a good job of slowing them down. We're still struggling with our spacing and finishing."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Douglas Thursday. S.U. will host Douglas on Oct. 14.
