SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team defeated short-handed South Umpqua on Tuesday, winning 6-0.
The Lancers were missing three players (two for COVID-19 quarantine protocol and one for disciplinary reasons) and only had eight available, so the two clubs played eight-on-eight instead of the normal 11-on-11.
Trevin Wattman had a hat trick and added an assist for the Bulldogs (2-0). Trevor Cross, Lucas Doolittle and Andrick Cardenas-Gil also scored goals. Collin Bodine and Cardenas-Gil each made two assists and Andrew Munsey had one assist.
Goalkeeper Logan Fultz picked up the shutout. Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy felt Oston Connors played a strong defensive game.
Midfielder Zach Mahan had a solid performance for the Lancers (0-2), according to coach Craig Stansfield. Jesse Moore and Connor Cooksey filled in at goalkeeper, combining for seven saves.
