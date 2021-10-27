The Sutherlin and Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer teams played to a scoreless tie on Wednesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field, eliminating the Monarchs from postseason contention.
The Bulldogs are 5-4-2 overall and 4-1-2 in SD4, while the Monarchs are 4-1-3 and 3-1-3.
"We dominated possession, but couldn't score," UVC coach Michael Graham said. "We missed a penalty kick in the 17th minute."
Graham singled out the play of forward Jazon Ames and added Sutherlin midfielder Andrick Cardenas-Gil gave a "gutsy performance."
Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said the Bulldogs were a banged up unit, with four starters missing most of the contest.
"We've faced some adversity the last two days and again the kids responded," Murphy said. "I thought our back line (Oston Connors, Braden Bodine, Travis Ragon and Hunter Elam) did great, and Landin Evans and Caelum Hall both had to move to the midfield and played great."
UVC ends its season Friday at Glide. Sutherlin meets Gold Beach in a league playoff game Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.