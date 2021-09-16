PORT ORFORD — The Sutherlin boys soccer team posted its first win of the 2021 fall season on Thursday, defeating Pacific 8-1.
The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the season.
Sutherlin got a hat trick from Andrick Cardenas-Gil, who scored in the 19th, 39th and 43rd minutes. Other scorers included Skyler Pederson (20th minute), Landin Evans (26th minute), freshman Markis Boehm (35th minute), Dominic Bella (78th minute) and Logan Fultz (79th minute).
Freshman Travis Ragon assisted on Boehm's goal. Fultz and Andre Littlebear shared the goalkeeping duties, with Fultz shutting out the Pirates in the first half. Hunter Smith scored for Pacific (0-2) in the 42nd minute.
"We started out really sloppy, but the boys settled in after the first goal and started to play much better," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "The second half was the best we've played all year. We had possession for most of the second half."
Sutherlin is scheduled to play at Delphian on Sept. 24.
