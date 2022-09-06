South Medford used a couple of long range goals to spoil Roseburg's Southwest Conference boys soccer opener on Tuesday.
The Panthers scored twice in the second half to hand the Indians a 2-0 loss on a muggy summer evening at Finlay Field.
Kyle Denn delivered a successful shot from around 25 yards out in the 56th minute to give South Medford (1-1, 1-1 SWC) the lead for good. Sophomore Alexie Reyes converted from 30 yards out in the 75th minute to clinch the win.
Roseburg (0-1-1, 0-1-1) hasn't been able to defeat the Panthers in the last 10 meetings between the two teams.
"Overall, I thought we did a good job," Roseburg coach Ronnie Bustamante said. "On their goals we just gave them too much space — too much space in our attacking third. Those were two amazing shots. We did great the first 25-30 minutes, then in the second half we gave them too much space and didn't put enough pressure on."
South Medford had the edge in possession time.
"I think we did pretty good in the first half," Roseburg sophomore midfielder Alex Villanueva said. "We had some great energy, then we started to break down in the second half and started losing our heads. Those were definitely great goals (by South Medford), but we could've pressured more."
"The score doesn't always show how the game went," Roseburg junior attacking midfielder Trevor Baird said. "We played strong and fought until the end. South Medford is a really good team. They're physical, and got good touches but I think we could've beat them."
Bustamante said the Indians have spent a lot of time on defensive pressure and rotations.
"Attacking-wise, we haven't gotten to a full attack. We're just getting to that," he said. "I think the aggressiveness and fight and their ability to fight together was a really good showing for them. This is a very new team — we do have some starters and a lot of players transitioning from JV."
"We just need to communicate," Baird said. "Communication is a key in soccer. Our defense did great, but offensively we need to communicate and trust what we're doing."
Bustamante felt Alex Villanueva, Baird, centerbacks Caleb Mello and Jacob Smith, and goalie Tristan Villanueva had solid performances.
"I think the heat got to us a little bit (in the second half)," the coach said.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Ashland in a nonconference game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In other SWC games Tuesday, Willamette whipped Sheldon 6-1 and Grants Pass defeated North Medford 2-1.
The Roseburg girls soccer team had their game at South Medford moved to Wednesday. The contest will start at 6 p.m.
