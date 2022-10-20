Umpqua Valley Christian boys handle Pacific/Bandon, 5-0 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT ORFORD — The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs set themselves up for a shot at the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer title on Wednesday with a 5-0 victory over Pacific/Bandon.Jonas Witt scored a pair of goals for the Monarchs (11-1-1, 11-1-1 SD4). Daniel Withers, Lucas Saylor and Brandon Witt each had a goal. Withers, Alex Howard and Judah McAfee made assists.UVC will host Coquille/Myrtle Point (11-1-0, 11-1-0) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fir Grove Field to end the regular season. The winner will claim the league championship. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN Most Popular 'Are you serious?' Dominos employee recounts armed robbery Tensions with nonprofit prompt Glide School Board member's resignation New mother diagnosed with breast cancer Death Notices for October 14, 2022 Columbia Sportswear Company’s SOREL Headquarters Moving to Washington County Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ... Celebrating its 75th Anniversary, an American Icon Flies Again NuScale’s Emergency Planning Zone boundary methodology validated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards Lattice Wins 2022 LEAP Award Gold Medal ESS Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
