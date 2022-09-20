Umpqua Valley Christian players pump themselves up before the second half begins Tuesday in their Special District 4 game against Sutherlin at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field. The Monarchs won the contest, 4-1.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
UVC's Alex Howard, left, battles Sutherlin's Landin Evans for control of the ball during Tuesday's game at Fir Grove Field.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Sanford Sidlo throws a ball in Tuesday for Umpqua Valley Christian in its game against Sutherlin at Fir Grove Field.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian's Daniel Withers controls the ball as rain begins to come down Tuesday evening during a game between UVC and Sutherlin at Fir Grove Field.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Hudson Heinrichsen (15) kicks off Tuesday in their game against UVC.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Landin Evans clears a ball away Tuesday during Sutherlin's game against Umpqua Valley Christian.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Jake Narkiewicz clears a ball for Sutherlin Tuesday in its game against Umpqua Valley Christian.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
UVC's Alex Howard, left, dribbles past Jake Narkiewicz en route to scoring the first goal against Sutherlin. Howard finished with two goals in the contest.
Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer coach Michael Graham feels his 2022 team is capable of making some noise in the Class 3A/2A/1A postseason this fall.
"Our school has only won one state playoff game ever (in 2008) and this is one of our stronger teams we've had in a while," said Graham, in his second year as head coach. "Our goal coming in was to win league. We were disappointed with the way the season ended last year."
The Monarchs finished 5-1-3 overall and only lost one Special District 4 match, but didn't advance to the state playoffs last year.
UVC is off to a 4-0 start this season, including a 4-1 victory over Sutherlin on Tuesday at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field. The Monarchs are tied with No. 10-ranked Coquille/Myrtle Point (4-0, 4-0) for first place in the league standings.
The Monarchs have two returning first-team all-league players back in senior Levi Heard and junior Daniel Withers. Umpqua Valley has three seniors and eight juniors among its roster which includes two girls, junior Vienna Tornell and sophomore Kendyl Elias.
UVC lost Josh Luther, the league's goalkeeper of the year, to graduation, but junior Kevin Shaver and senior Brooks Potter have played well between the pipes. The Monarchs have outscored their opponents, 27-1.
"Our defensive back line (Heard, senior Joe Buechley, Tornell and junior Sanford Sidlo) is one of our stronger pieces," Graham said.
Freshman Alex Howard scored a pair of first half goals for Umpqua Valley Christian against Sutherlin (1-4, 1-3). UVC got goals in the second half from Withers (off a corner kick from Buechley) and Jonas Witt (on a penalty kick).
Lucas Saylor assisted on one of Howard's goals.
Sophomore Brayden Shaver scored for the Bulldogs, making it 2-1 at halftime.
"I was proud with how we responded in the second half," Graham said. "We finished strong which is good. (Kevin Shaver) made a couple of key saves.
"I thought Sutherlin played well," Graham added. "They packed it in (defensively) and had a good game plan. They made it difficult for us to score. They're young, but are well-coached and have a good goalie (in Logan Fultz)."
The Bulldogs have three seniors on their roster — Fultz, Austin Quamme and Landin Evans.
"Our youth showed at times today and UVC did a good job of exploiting our weakness and countering on some of our mistakes," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said.
UVC plays at Gold Beach Thursday. Sutherlin will be on the road Friday, visiting Pacific/Bandon.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
