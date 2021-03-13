GLIDE — Sam Guastaferro recorded a hat trick and the Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team handed Glide an 8-0 loss on Friday afternoon.
Blake Withers had two goals and three assists for the Monarchs (3-0), who played without Koby Sewall (wisdom teeth). Also scoring for UVC were Evan Buechley, Dominick Butler and Trenton Witt.
Buechley, Guastaferro and Witt made assists.
The Monarchs are scheduled to play at Brookings-Harbor Thursday. Glide (1-3) visits Douglas Tuesday.
