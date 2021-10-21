WINSTON — The Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team ended a long scoring drought, getting five goals in the second half en route to a 5-2 victory over Douglas on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Winston Middle School.
Jazon Ames scored a hat trick and had one assist for the Monarchs (4-1-2, 3-1-2 SD4), who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Lucas Saylor added two goals and Daniel Withers made two assists.
The Trojans (0-6-2, 0-5-1) remained winless on the season. Douglas and UVC are both fielding coed teams this season.
"I was happy with our first half," UVC coach Michael Graham said. "We possessed the ball and created some opportunities, we just couldn't put the ball in the net."
Douglas is scheduled to play at Sutherlin Tuesday. UVC will host Sutherlin Wednesday at Fir Grove Field.
