WINSTON — Lucas Saylor scored a pair of goals, one in each half, as Umpqua Valley Christian earned a 4-0 Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer victory over Douglas Tuesday.
Daniel Withers added a first-half goal and Judah McAfee scored on a penalty kicks for the Monarchs, who improved to 7-1 overall and remained a half-game ahead of Gold Beach in the SD4 standings.
"The win still counts for three points, no matter how you do it," Monarchs coach Michael Graham said. "Our touches were a little bit off. It was one of those games where we just didn't quite have it."
UVC has outscored its opponents 44-2 on the season, but Douglas coach Casey O'Toole was pleased with the progress his Trojans showed Tuesday.
"The last time we played them (an 8-0 Douglas loss), I don't think the ball crossed midfield," O'Toole said. "We're not finding the back of the net, but we're getting there. We're having to work so hard on defense, but we have to help out our midfield a little bit."
Douglas goalkeeper Colby O'Toole had 12 saves in the loss.
UVC visits Glide, while Douglas (2-6 SD4) will host Coquille/Myrtle Point Thursday. Both clubs are fielding coed teams this season.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
