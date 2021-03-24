The Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit, scoring three goals in the second half to overtake Sutherlin 3-1 on Wednesday at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Both teams were without two starters due to injuries or COVID-19 protocol.
Koby Sewall scored what turned out to be the deciding goal in the 70th minute for the Monarchs (4-0-1). Sewall also converted in the 44th minute and Judah McAfee scored off an assist from Sam Guastaferro in the 62nd minute. Trenton Witt scored in the 24th minute off a pass from Joe Buechley.
"It's always a good match against Sutherlin," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said. "We made a few adjustments at halftime. We needed to contain No. 12 (Trevin Wattman), he's a really good player and was controlling the middle. We put Sam (Guastaferro) on him and it worked out well."
Andrew Munsey had two goals and Ty Clement one for the Bulldogs (3-3). Collin Bodine and Lucas Doolittle each contributed assists. Assistant coach Rick Murphy felt Wattman, a center/midfielder, played an outstanding game.
"Trevin was giving us some great chances," Murphy said. "UVC did a great job of exploiting our defense in the second half and we ran out of gas. But that was probably the best passing game we've had all year."
