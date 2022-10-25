Umpqua Valley Christian junior Daniel Withers (10) controls the ball during a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match against Coquille/Myrtle Point at Fir Grove Field in Roseburg on Tuesday. The two teams tied, 1-1.
Umpqua Valley Christian sophomore Jonas Witt dribbles away from Coquille/Myrtle Point defender Canyon Luckman during their Special District 4 match in Roseburg on Tuesday. Witt scored the lone goal in the Monarchs' 1-1 draw.
Umpqua Valley Christian junior Daniel Withers (10) controls the ball during a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match against Coquille/Myrtle Point at Fir Grove Field in Roseburg on Tuesday. The two teams tied, 1-1.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian senior Joe Buechley collects a pass during a Special District 4 match against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian junior Lucas Saylor controls the ball in front of Coquille/Myrtle Point defender Anthony Zapata during first half play in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian sophomore Jonas Witt dribbles away from Coquille/Myrtle Point defender Canyon Luckman during their Special District 4 match in Roseburg on Tuesday. Witt scored the lone goal in the Monarchs' 1-1 draw.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian freshman Alex Howard dribbles upfield during a Special District 4 match against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian sophomore Kendyl Elias controls the ball for the Monarchs during a Special District 4 match against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian School senior Levi Heard passes the ball upfield during a Special District 4 match against Coquille/Myrtle Point in Roseburg on Tuesday.
The bad news: Umpqua Valley Christian didn't get a win it needed in order to capture the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer championship.
The good news: The Monarchs didn't lose and still are headed to the state playoffs.
UVC and No. 9-ranked Coquille/Myrtle Point played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in the regular season finale at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Monarchs sophomore Jonas Witt converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute to tie up the contest on UVC's senior day. The Red Devils had taken the lead in the 28th minute on a goal by James Lenninger.
With the tie, Coquille/Myrtle Point (12-1-1, 12-1-1 SD4) — which lost to Umpqua Valley Christian 5-0 on Sept. 29 in Coquille — came away with the league title. The Monarchs (11-1-2, 11-1-2) only dropped one league match, 1-0 at Gold Beach on Sept. 22.
"Coquille played good and that's one of the best games we've played," UVC coach Michael Graham said. "Ties suck. I thought we were certainly the better team ... our passing was excellent and the way we attacked their defense, especially in the second half, was exactly what we wanted to do. We gave ourselves chances.
"I felt good about how we competed. The boys played really hard."
The Monarchs finished with 17 shots overall, 13 on goal. The Devils had only one shot on goal and made it.
"They were less aggressive (from the first time we played them)," Graham said. "They were content to sit back and counter attack. We stayed disciplined. The intensity picked up and it got more physical, but we kept cool heads. They got two yellow cards and we didn't get any."
Graham singled out the performances of Witt, a forward, midfielder Levi Heard and defender Joe Buechley.
The Monarchs recognized their three seniors: Heard, Buechley and Brooks Potter.
"We had a great fan turnout today," Graham said.
The first round of the 3A/2A/1A playoffs begin on Saturday and the second round will be played Nov. 1. Graham is expecting to find out when UVC will play and its opponent Wednesday morning.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.