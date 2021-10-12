SUTHERLIN — The Umpqua Valley Christian and Sutherlin boys soccer teams battled to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
"It was a fun game to watch," UVC coach Michael Graham said.
"I really liked our effort tonight ... our best of the year," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "UVC was definitely bigger and faster than us, but I was proud of the way we played them. Both teams' back lines kept the game 0-0."
Centerback Nathan York and goalkeeper Josh Luther had strong games for the Monarchs (3-0-1, 2-0-1 SD4), according to Graham.
Murphy said Hunter Elm, Oston Connors, Ethan Yarbrough and Brendan Bodine played well for the Bulldogs (3-3-1, 2-0-1).
Sutherlin held a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal.
