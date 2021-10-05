Sophomore Lucas Saylor scored both of his goals in the first half and Umpqua Valley Christian handed Douglas a 2-1 loss on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Freshman Logan Anderson assisted on Saylor's second goal as the Monarchs improved to 3-0-0 overall and 2-0-0 in SD4 play. UVC coach Michael Graham singled out senior defender Levi Heard for a strong game.
The Trojans (0-3-0, 0-2-0) got a second half goal from Austyn Jones.
"One of our better passing games, especially with the (wet) conditions," Graham said. "Douglas' defense played to perfection."
Douglas, which is fielding a coed team this season, is scheduled to host Sutherlin Thursday. The Monarchs will visit the Bulldogs Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.