With 11 returning players on the roster, including 10 seniors, the Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team is one of the more experienced teams in the Class 3A/2A/1A ranks.
UVC, a 1A school, opened its 2021 winter/spring season with a 6-1 victory over South Umpqua on a sunny Thursday afternoon in Tri City.
"My son (Sam) pointed out this represents the first game we've played in over a year, so it was meaningful to the kids," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said. "It was a gorgeous day and a good first game for us."
"It was awesome to be out there playing again," added S.U. coach Craig Stansfield.
Blake Withers had two goals and two assists for the Monarchs, who finished 12-4 overall and lost to Santiam Christian in the first round of the state playoffs last season. Sam Guastaferro chipped in a pair of goals.
"We had a solid offense. They were hungry to score," Chris Guastaferro said. "My two wings (Withers and Sam Guastaferro) were hounds out there and (centerback) Pierce Gettys played an extremely controlled, strong game."
Withers scored in the 26th and 60th minutes, while Sam Guastaferro converted in the 31st and 78th minutes. The other goals came from Koby Sewall in the 33rd minute and Josh Salchenberg in the 56th minute.
Sewall, a second-team all-state selection last season, set up Withers' first goal.
Damien Ahn scored in the 58th minute for South Umpqua off an assist from Benit Nzamwita. Goalkeeper Tony Bitonte made six saves for the Lancers.
S.U., which finished 2-11-1 in 2019, has six South Umpqua students, four Canyonville Academy students and one homeschooler on its roster.
"We weren't sure we were going to have a team," Stansfield said. "For only having two practices with the whole team together, I thought they did phenomenal."
Both teams are scheduled to play Tuesday, with UVC hosting Douglas at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field and South Umpqua visiting Sutherlin.
