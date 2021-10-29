GLIDE — Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Glide 5-3 on Friday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match.
The Monarchs finished their season 5-1-3 overall and 4-1-3 in league. The Wildcats went 2-7-2 and 1-4-2.
UVC got goals from Daniel Withers in the sixth minute, No. 17 in the ninth minute, Nathan York in the 13th and 43rd minutes and Joe Buechley in the 78th minute.
Hunter Mello scored in the second and 36th minutes, and Kaleb Mello converted in the 71st minute for Glide. Kaleb Mello assisted on Hunter Mello's first goal.
"It was a good match, one that could've gone either way," Glide coach Tyrone Wing said.
Both teams fielded coed teams this season.
