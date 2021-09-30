TRI CITY — The Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team opened its Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 season on Thursday with a 5-1 victory over South Umpqua.
The Monarchs, who have a new head coach in Michael Graham, improved to 2-0 on the season. The Lancers dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league.
No statistics were provided by Umpqua Valley Christian. Juri Moses scored a goal for South Umpqua in the second half.
"It was a rough day," S.U. coach August Harrison said. "The heat got to us. UVC is a good team, they had some excellent passing."
South Umpqua is scheduled to play at Sutherlin and UVC will host Douglas Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.