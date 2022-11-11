Umpqua Valley Christian senior Levi Heard shared the Co-Player of the Year award with two others in the recent Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer all-league voting.
UVC's Michael Graham was voted Coach of the Year. Senior Jackson Brose of Gold Beach was Goalkeeper of the Year.
Heard, who helped the Monarchs advance to the state playoffs, shared the honor with senior Godfred Amonoo of Coquille/Myrtle Point and senior Francesco Feraj of Gold Beach.
Players from Douglas County making the first team were junior Emori Pauli of South Umpqua, and juniors Daniel Withers and Lucas Saylor and senior Joe Buechley of UVC.
Second-team picks included seniors Landin Evans and Logan Fultz (Goalkeeper) of Sutherlin, junior Hayden Shepherd and sophomore Cohen Elrod of S.U., senior Russ Lounsbury and freshman Sinah Pederson of Douglas, and junior Judah McAphee and freshman Alex Howard of UVC.
Special District 4
Boys Soccer All-League
Co-Players of the Year — Godfred Amonoo, sr., Coquille/Myrtle Point; Levi Heard, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Francesco Feraj, sr., Gold Beach.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Jackson Brose, sr., Gold Beach.
Coach of the Year — Michael Graham, Umpqua Valley Christian.
First Team
Angel Rodriguez, sr., Coquille/Myrtle Point; Emori Pauli, jr., South Umpqua; Daniel Withers, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Dylan Middleton, sr., Gold Beach; Joe Buechley, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Lucas Saylor, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Matias Sanchez, jr., Coquille. Goalkeeper — Jackson Brose, sr., Gold Beach.
Second Team
Landin Evans, sr., Sutherlin; Cohen Elrod, soph., South Umpqua; Sinah Pederson, fr., Douglas; Gage Hale, sr., Gold Beach; Russ Lounsbury, sr., Douglas; James Lenninger, soph., Coquille/Myrtle Point; Judah McAphee, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Kyler Middleton, soph., Gold Beach; Alex Howard, fr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Chance Dery, jr., Coquille/Myrtle Point; Hayden Shepherd, jr., South Umpqua. Goalkeeper — Logan Fultz, sr., Sutherlin.
Honorable Mention
Trace Edwards, sr., Coquille/Myrtle Point; Ty Davis, jr., Glide; Oliver Sommer, jr., Glide; Isaac Felton, jr., Coquille/Myrtle Point.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
