Umpqua Valley Christian's Heard makes first-team all-state in 3A/2A/1A boys soccer

TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor

Nov 29, 2022

Umpqua Valley Christian senior defender Levi Heard was a first-team selection in the Class 3A/2A/1A boys soccer all-state voting done by the coaches.

Senior midfielder Alex Chen of Oregon Episcopal was named the Player of the Year, while Jose Garcia of McLoughlin was Coach of the Year.

Junior forward Emori Pauli of South Umpqua received honorable mention.

Class 3A/2A/1A
Boys Soccer All-State

Player of the Year — Alex Chen, sr., Oregon Episcopal.

Coach of the Year — Jose Garcia, McLoughlin.

First Team

FORWARDS — Mujahed Abulohoum, sr., Delphian; Giovanni Sandoval, soph., McLoughlin.

MIDFIELDERS — Angel Castillo, jr., McLoughlin; Leo Cronk, jr., St. Mary's; Alex Chen, sr., Oregon Episcopal; Almikar Garcia, jr., McLoughlin.

DEFENDERS — Braeden Carter, sr., Oregon Episcopal; Anders Nielsen, sr., Riverdale; Levi Heard, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Raul Rendon Benitez, jr., Catlin Gabel.

GOALKEEPER — Danny Gonzalez, soph., McLoughlin.

Second Team

FORWARDS — Adrian Arellano, sr., Pleasant Hill; Chris Kranenburg, jr., St. Mary's; Walter DeWitt, sr., Riverdale; Jose Modesi, fr., St. Mary's.

MIDFIELDERS — Godfred Amonoo, sr., Coquille; Romario Garcia, jr., McLoughlin; Bren Schneiter, sr., Central Linn; Francesco Feraj, sr., Gold Beach; Brady Housley, jr., Westside Christian.

DEFENDER — George Pritchard, sr., Catlin Gabel.

GOALKEEPER — Ansel Wallace, sr., Catlin Gabel.

Honorable Mention
County Players Only

FORWARD — Emori Pauli, jr., South Umpqua.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
