The Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team opened its 2021 fall season on Tuesday with a 7-2 win over Pacific in a Special District 4 game at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
No details were provided by the Monarchs. UVC travels to Rogue Valley Adventist on Sept. 23 for a nonleague match.
