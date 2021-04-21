Umpqua Valley Christian and Sutherlin both had three boys soccer players voted to the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 all-league team for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Representing the Monarchs were senior Koby Sewall, Pierce Gettys and Sam Guastaferro. The Bulldogs' selections included seniors Trevin Wattman and Andrew Munsey and junior Andrick Cardenas-Gil.
They were joined by senior Mason Smith and sophomore Kaleb Mello of Glide, senior Mya Skurk and junior Adrianna Sapp of Douglas, and seniors Benit Nzamwita and Elliot Shurtz of South Umpqua.
Glide and Douglas both fielded coed teams this season.
Special District 4
Boys Soccer All-League
Jake Beaman, D-M, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Rylan Bruce, F-M, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Fabian Villa, F-M, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Josh Serna, F-M, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Dylan Hodge, F-M, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Koby Sewall, C-M, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Pierce Gettys, C-D, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Sam Guastaferro, GK, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Brayden Clayburn, F, sr., Coquille; Ethan Elmer, D, sr., Coquille; Ruendy Indalecio, M, sr., Coquille; Trevin Wattman, C-M, sr., Sutherlin; Andrew Munsey, F, sr., Sutherlin; Andrick Cardenas-Gil, C-M, jr., Sutherlin; Mason Smith, M, sr., Glide; Kaleb Mello, M, soph., Glide; Mya Skurk, F, sr., Douglas; Adrianna Sapp, GK, jr., Douglas; Benit Nzamwita, M, sr., South Umpqua; Elliot Shurtz, D, sr., South Umpqua.
