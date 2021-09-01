Roseburg scored four goals in the second half and handed Eagle Point a 5-0 loss in a nonconference boys soccer match on Wednesday night at Finlay Field.
The contest was originally scheduled to be played in Eagle Point on Tuesday, but smoke in Jackson County moved the contest to Roseburg.
Senior Ephraim Webber scored a hat trick for the Indians (2-0), two of his goals coming in the second half. Senior Tyson Bustamante scored on a penalty kick and freshman Alex Villaanueva had the final goal.
Charles Anderson, Jase Nielsen and Heath King had assists for the Tribe, according to coach Ronnie Bustamante. Sophomore goalkeeper Tristian Villanueva posted the shutout.
"The whole team did an amazing job," Ronnie Bustamante said. "When we subbed, the intensity level stayed. Eagle Point has a good counter attack, but we made some adjustments and that allowed us to win the ball back."
Roseburg is scheduled to be on the road Tuesday, meeting Thurston in a nonconference game.
