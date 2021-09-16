OAKLAND — Triangle Lake sophomore Viggo Beck and Oakland freshman Callie Sarnoski finished first in the Battle of the Gap cross country races on Wednesday.
Beck covered the 3,000-meter course in 12 minutes, 8.94 seconds. Sarnoski was the girls' winner in 13:39.33.
BOYS
3,000 Meters
1. Viggo Beck, Triangle Lake, 12:08.94; 2. Clayton Wilson, Reedsport, 12:21.9; 3. Oliver Gonzales, TL, 13:45.21; 4. Matthew Harting, Oakland, 14:40.3; 5. Hayden Harris, Days Creek, 15:55.39; 6. Jordan Brooks, TL, 15:59.4; 7. Cohen Hooper, O, 16:50.33; 8. Tige Peterman, O, 16:50.75; 9. Jude Lichte, R, 17:12.36; 10. Carlos Jimenez, 21:16.98; 11. Isaac Gangle, TL, 22:02.48.
GIRLS
3,000 Meters
1. Callie Sarnoski, O, 13:39.33; 2. Natalie Hammond, R, 14:11.98; 3. Autumn Thealander, TL, 15:53.59; 4. Summer Smith, R, 16:41.33; 5. Elizabeth Andrews, O, 16:57.47; 6. Zoe Vickers, O, 18:02.94; 7. Ragan Murphey, R, 18:12.46; 8. Rosa Camacho, O, 18:24.34; 9. Audrey VanHouten, O, 18:28.53; 10. Natalie Harris, DC, 18:42.9; 11. Tahler Murphey, R, 19:58.3.
