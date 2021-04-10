LEBANON — Days Creek senior Malachi Gibson was the top Douglas County finisher in the spring Class 2A/1A boys cross country championships on Saturday at Cheadle Lake Park.
Gibson finished 30th in the 5,000-meter race, clocking 18:40.34 for a personal record. Sisay Hurty of Stanfield/Echo won the race (16:25.99).
In the 3A boys race, South Umpqua senior Dale Wells placed 33rd (19:07.06). Jake Sorani of Cascade Christian finished first (15:58.57).
In the 3A/2A/1A girls race, Glide sophomore Pauline Ngigi finished 32nd (22:39.34, PR). The race was won by Makena Houston of Columbia Christian (18:24.33).
BOYS
Class 3A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Enterprise 34, La Pine 68, Westside Christian 74, Warrenton 95, Willamina 148, Santiam Christian 181, Creswell 182, St. Mary's 186, Harrisburg 210, Riverdale 236.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jake Sorani, CaC, 15:58.57; 2. Henry Coughlan, Ent, 16:01.15; 3. Zac Knapp, Ent, 16:18.81; 4. Wyatt Montgomery, L, 16:56.56; 5. Bayden Menton, Ent, 16:59.01; 6. Max Miller, L, 17:10.40; 7. Benjamin Bourne, SC, 17:11.63; 8. David Dugan, WC, 17:16.66; 9. Jesse Ordonez, L, 17:22.08; 10. Lukas von Koch, WC, 17:28.90.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS —33. Dale Wells, SU, 19:07.06; 55. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 20:04.98.
Class 2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Union 48, Bandon 50, Western Christian 132, Central Linn 153, Vernonia 173, Culver 183, Stanfield/Echo 191, Grant Union 194, Heppner 197, Myrtle Point 203, Country Christian 216, Southwest Christian 264.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Sisay Hurty, S/E, 16:25.99; 2. Brandon Williams, ELC, 16:27.87; 3. Isaiah Rodiguez, K, 16:45.21; 4. Taylor Fox, U, 16:48.99; 5. Trevor Nichols, H, 16:49.55; 6. Caleb Brown, PE, 17:00.85; 7. Israel O'Reilly, U, 17:02.12; 8. Justus Jackson, SSA, 17:17.80; 9. Ansen Converse, Ba, 17:17.82; 10. Ethan Slayden, ELC, 17:22.19.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 30. Malachi Gibson, DC, 18:40.34; 42. Dylan Davis, Glide, 18:57.05; 53. Logan Gant, ND, 19:22.87; 57. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 19:38.38.
GIRLS
Class 3A/2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 46, Enterprise 81, Heppner 83, Myrtle Point 137, Riverdale 160, Central Linn 174, Southwest Christian 175, Santiam Christian 182, Blanchet Catholic 184, Harrisburg 187, Kennedy 190.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Makena Houston, CoC, 18:24.33; 2. Cristin Brethower, YC, 19:42.88; 3. Kaley Schneider, La, 19:44.55; 4. Zoe Rector, Ri, 19:47.53; 5. Megan Cover, CG, 19:51.82; 6. Holly Hutton, Ba, 20:22.47; 7. Katie Chapman, Lo, 20:22.48; 8. Jordan White, NKN, 20:22.49; 9. Julia McLaughlin, Re, 20:22.50; 10. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 20:39.52.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 32. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 22:39.34; 50. Mia Piscopo, ND, 23:13.54.
