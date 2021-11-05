Two individuals and one team from Douglas County will compete in their respective state cross country meets on Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Senior Eliza Eckman will represent the Roseburg girls for the third time in Class 6A. Freshman Callie Sarnoski of Oakland qualified in 3A/2A/1A girls.
The Glide boys qualified their team for the 2A/1A meet. Running for the Wildcats are seniors Dylan Davis and Nathan Masiel, and freshmen Noah Eichenbusch, Josiah Long, Jack Pace, Peter Sheppard and Steven Sheppard.
The 3A/2A/1A girls race will begin at 10 a.m., followed by 2A/1A boys at 10:35 a.m., 3A boys at 11:10 a.m., 4A girls at 11:45 a.m., 4A boys at 12:20 p.m., 5A girls at 1:45 p.m., 5A boys at 2:20 p.m., 6A girls at 2:55 p.m. and 6A boys at 3:30 p.m.
