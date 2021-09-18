EUGENE — Runners from Sutherlin, North Douglas and Yoncalla competed in Saturday's Class 1A/2A/3A/1A cross country races in the Northwest Classic at Lane Community College.
Ashley Radmer of Sutherlin finished 50th in the girls race in 23:16.0. Logan Gant of North Douglas was the top county finisher among the boys, placing 67th in 19:37.1.
1A/2A/3A/4A BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Siuslaw 59, Valley Catholic 112, Philomath 138, Sisters 157, Cottage Grove 182.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Alexander Garcia-Silver, Marshfield, 15:55.0; 2. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 16:23.7; 3. Elwood Hosking, Phoenix, 16:36.8; 4. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 16:40.2; 5. Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, 16:40.4; 6. David Dugan, Westside, Christian, 16:42.6; 7. Henry Tierney, Valley Catholic, 16:45.4; 8. Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, 16:54.0; 9. Johnathan Ginyrich, Tillamook, 16:58.0; 10. Wyatt Montgomery, La Pine, 17:00.2.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 67. Logan Gant, ND, 19:37.1; 73. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 19:46.5; 131. Zack Radmer, Sut, 22:32.0; 135. Travis Ragan, Sut, 22:57.0; 139. Gavin Sadler, Yon, 24:05.7; 147. Jacob Parsons, ND, 29:53.0.
1A/2A/3A/4A GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Siuslaw 68, Philomath 71, Klamath Union 132, Phoenix 143, Valley Catholic 149, North Douglas (14th) 336.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Adele Beckstead, Philomath, 19:46.2; 2. Masin Sigler, Valley Catholic, 19:50.4; 3. Rylee Colton, Siuslaw, 19:55.0; 4. Sophia Stubblefield, Phoenix, 20:01.6; 5. Kyla Potratz, Phoenix, 20:15.0; 6. Aubrey Syrnyk, Klamath Union, 20:24.3; 7. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 20:36.5; 8. Isabela Coffman, Klamath Union, 20:40.0; 9. Ella Bartlett, Sisters, 20:40.9; 10. Aliya Larsen, Newport, 20:48.5.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 50. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 23:16.0; 72. Madison Turner, Sut, 24:04.2; 77. Mia Piscopo, ND, 24:17.0; 78. Natalie Hescock, ND, 24:17.2; 99. Lolly Frost, ND, 26:02.1; 106. Adriana Alcantar, ND, 26:33.0; 121. Sydney Sprinkle, ND, 27:57.3.
