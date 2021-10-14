DAYS CREEK — The Wolves played host to the Days Creek Relays cross country meet on Thursday.
"This was the first meet using our nature/fitness trail made possible by a OSAA Track/Cross Country grant," D.C. coach Rob McCallum said.
The North Douglas team of Mia Piscopo, Natalie Hescock and Wyatt Humphrey won the coed 3x3,000 race.
BOYS 3x3,000
1. Elmira (Garrett Flores, Jacob King Todd, Jude Carman), 40:33.4; 2. Sutherlin A, 41:04.8; 3. Oakland, 42:09.7; 4. Bandit, 44:01.2; 5. Sutherlin B, 47:02.7.
GIRLS 3x3,000
1. Elmira (Cosette Fowler, Olivia Fatooh, Alyssa Johnson), 41.25.1; 2. Myrtle Point, 44:04.5; 3. Oakland A, 44:07.9; 4. North Douglas, 47:06.6; 5. Coquille, 48:12.8; 6. Oakland B 48:19.9; 7. Sutherlin, 51:19.3.
COED 3x3,000
1. North Douglas (Mia Piscopo, Natalie Hescock, Wyatt Humphrey), 39:02.8; 2. Sutherlin, 39:23.3; 4. South Umpqua, 41.59.1; 5. Illinois Valley, 45.24.2.
BOYS 2x3,000
1. Bandit (Shark Zhao, Elm and Blayne Young, SU), 26:55.7.
