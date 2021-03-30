DAYS CREEK — Mia Piscopo of North Douglas and Malachi Gibson of Days Creek were the individual winners as Days Creek hosted North Douglas and Oakland in triangular cross country meets on Monday.
It marked the first time Days Creek had hosted a cross country event since the 1970s, according to coach Rob McCallum.
Piscopo covered the girls 3,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 1.53 seconds. Lolly Frost of N.D. finished second (15:23.59).
Gibson was timed in 11:06.98 over 3,000 for the boys. Logan Gant of N.D. was second (11:17.62).
The Class 2A/1A district meet will be held on Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
BOYS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Days Creek 15, North Douglas and Oakland incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL — 1. Malachi Gibson, DC, 11:06.98; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 11:17.62; 3. Neston Berlingeri, DC, 12:32.12; 4. Rhyse Williams, DC, 13:19.73; 5. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 13:39.05; 6. Zane DeGrott, DC, 13:57.34; 7. Cauy Jackson, DC, 14:01.27; 8. Matthew Harting, O, 15:06.87; 9. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 16:17.95.
GIRLS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — North Douglas 15, Oakland incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 14:01.53; 2. Lolly Frost, ND, 15:23.59; 3. Sarah Sigl, O, 16:08.34; 4. Adrianna Alcantar, ND, 16:36.64; 5. Natalie Hescock, ND, 18:15.81; 6. Audrey VanHouten, O, 19:42.92; 7. Vivianna DeFaux, ND, 21:39.59.
