DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek cross country team hosted the Days Creek Relays on Tuesday, with 3x3,000 and 2x3,000-meter races being held.
The North Douglas trio of Wyatt Humphrey, Elijah Vanderpool and Logan Gant won the boys 3x3,000 with a time of 33:59.8. N.D.'s Natalie Hescock, Lolly Frost and Mia Piscopo finished first in the girls 3x3,000 (41:15.2).
In the coed 3x3,000, Oakland's team of Matthew Harting, Cohen Cooper and Callie Sarnoski took top honors (38:16.5).
3x3,000 Meters
Boys — 1. North Douglas (Wyatt Humphrey, Elijah Vanderpool, Logan Gant), 33:59.8; 2. South Umpqua A, 35:50.7; 3. Days Creek A, 36:21.3; 4. Illinois Valley A, 36:46.3; 5. Elmira, 38:12.3; 6. Glendale, 38:17.03; 7. Myrtle Point, 39:10.7; 8. Days Creek B, 40:03.8; 9. Elmira, 40:29.6; 10. South Umpqua B, 41:13.9; 11. Illinois Valley B, 42:16.1; 12. Oakland, 45:26.4.
Girls — 1. North Douglas (Natalie Hescock, Lolly Frost, Mia Piscopo), 41:15.2; 2. Elmira, 47:02.6; 3. Oakland, 47:34.7.
Coed — 1. Oakland (Matthew Harting, Cohen Hooper, Callie Sarnoski), 38:16.5; 2. Sutherlin A, 39:48.9; 3. Bandit (ND and MP), 43:02.2; 4. Illinois Valley, 44:59.09; 5. Bandit (IV and ND), 45:30.2; 6. South Umpqua, 53:59.1; 7. Myrtle Point, 55:47.8; 8. Sutherlin B, 56:24.2.
2x3,000 Meters
Coed — 1. Elmira (Lexi Hamar, Jacob Todd King), 33:47.3.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.