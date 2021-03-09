YONCALLA — Days Creek senior Malachi Gibson was the winner in the boys 4,000-meter race during a dual cross country meet with Yoncalla on Tuesday.
Gibson covered the course in 15 minutes, 26.5 seconds. Nicholas Blanchfill of Yoncalla was second (17:25.5).
Rounding out the rest of the finishers were Zane DeGroot of Days Creek (18:13.6), Dylan Grichar of Yoncalla (20:21.1) and Trevor McCullough of D.C. (24:01.3).
