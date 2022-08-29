Douglas' Rincon second at Crusader Invitational meet TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Aug 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MEDFORD — Douglas junior Seth Rincon finished second and Days Creek senior Landon Kruzic placed seventh in the boys two-mile race at the Crusader Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.Tayen Landers of Cascade Christian won the race in 12:00.43.In the girls two-mile race, Oakland sophomore Elizabeth Andrews finished ninth. Saniyah Ayala of St. Mary's was the winner in 12:48.36.BOYS2 MilesTEAM SCORES — St. Mary's 23, Douglas 34. TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Tayen Landers, CC, 12:00.43; 2. Seth Rincon, Do, 12:12.30; 3. Curtiss Heier, IV, 12:39.61; 4. Cody Arnold, SM, 12:45.02; 5. Will Doss, SM, 12:48.67.OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 7. Landon Kruzic, DC, 13:19.45; 11. Spencer Ingram, Do, 13:58.81; 13. Hudson Ferguson, Do, 14:16.21; 14. Austin Bodenhamer, Do, 14:20.96; 16. Trenton Ladd, DC, 14:31.00; 18. Hayden Harris, DC, 15:06.07; 19. Tige Peterman, O, 15:09.82; 21. Drew Sawyer, DC, 15:57.44; 27. Carlos Jimenez, O, 17:54.49.GIRLS2 MilesTEAM SCORES — St. Mary's 26, Cascade Christian 30.TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Saniyah Ayala, SM, 12:48.36; 2. Saige Griffin, CC, 14:17.87; 3. Annalise Denard, SM, 14:45.27; 4. Raena Crisp, CC, 15:25.20; 5. Gracelyn Aldrich, SM, 15:36.99.DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 9. Elizabeth Andrews, O, 16:53.16. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four Dollar General stores closed by Douglas County officials, one reopens Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Parking headache becomes a migraine in downtown Roseburg State Bar seeking 'emergency suspension' of Sutherlin attorney Donella Fugate TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Forbes Magazine Ranks New Seasons Market As The Number One Oregon-Based Employer and Retailer, Third Overall Son who beat mother to death with bat gets life in prison Attreyu Pinard leads Umpqua in cross country time trial Umpqua volleyball team goes 2-2 at Lower Columbia invite Douglas' Rincon second at Crusader Invitational meet
