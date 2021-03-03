Junior Eliza Eckman posted a convincing win and the Roseburg girls cross country team defeated South Medford in a dual meet on Wednesday at Jacksonville Forest Park.
Ephraim Webber’s fifth-place finish led the Roseburg boys, who lost to the Panthers.
Eliza Eckman covered the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 9 seconds — 21 seconds in front of runner-up Emily Nash of South Medford. The Indians had five runners place in the top seven, with Charis Childers finishing third (23:50).
Webber was timed in 20:26. Michael Maiorano of South was the boys’ winner in 17:47. The Panthers captured four of the top five spots, with Roseburg’s Gabe Simmons taking seventh (21:52).
“This was a tough course, very hilly,” RHS coach Nathan Eckman said. “Everyone was nervous before the race. Our girls love to compete, they got out there and battled. I thought everyone gave a good effort.”
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass on March 10 at Stewart Park.
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — South Medford 16, Roseburg 45.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Michael Maiorano, SM, 17:47; 2. Connor Singer, SM, 18:18; 3. Connor Williams, SM, 19:44; 4. Chase Williams, SM, 19:59; 5. Ephraim Webber, R, 20:26; 6. DJ Scott, SM, 21:18; 7. Gabe Simmons, R, 21:52; 8. Isaac Black, SM, 21:57; 9. Tyson Palodichuk, SM, 22:36; 10. Brian Powell, R, 22:58.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 11. Hyrum McGinnis, 23:02; 13. Dominic Colvin, 23:03.6; 14. Craig Ortega, 23:37; 16. Carter Dryden, 25:13; 18. Alex Buster, 25:33; 21. Milo Kirby, 26:41; 22. Josiah Vincent, 27:19; 23. Oliver Edwards, 29:32; 24. Cooper Sustaire, 30:02; 25. Sam Cordon, 30:04; 26. William Young Seidemann, 31:23.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 22, South Medford 34.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 23:09; 2. Emily Nash, SM, 23:30; 3. Charis Childers, R, 23:50; 4. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 24:29; 5. Corinne Childers, R, 24:35; 6. Miriam Childers, R, 25:46; 7. Zoe Traul, R, 25:53; 8. Abigail Shuldberg, SM, 26:08; 9. Rachel Parks, SM, 26:49; 10. Trinity Minyard, R, 28:28.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 13. Stephanie Way, 32:54; 14. Mylie Fox, 32:58; 15. Ella Miller, 33:25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.