ELMIRA — Senior Malachi Gibson of Days Creek and sophomore Logan Gant of North Douglas were the top Douglas County finishers in the Country Fair Classic cross country meet on Saturday.
Gibson covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 37.4 seconds, and Gant was third in 19:38.1. Brandon Moehlmann of Creswell won the race (19:04.4).
On the girls' side, North Douglas sophomore Mia Piscopo placed seventh (25:43.0) and senior Haven Pickup of South Umpqua finished 12th (27:19.2). Alyssa Johnson of Elmira was the winner (21:43.6).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Creswell 22, Cottage Grove 47, Days Creek 58, North Douglas, Lowell, South Umpqua, Elmira, Cottage Grove and Pleasant Hill incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Brandon Moehlmann, Cre, 19:04.4; 2. Malachi Gibson, DC, 19:37.4; 3. Logan Gant, ND, 19:38.1; 4. Josiah Lee, Cre, 20:57.1; 5. Seth Handman, Cre, 21:38.2.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 9. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 22:45.1; 10. Neston Berlingeri, DC, 22:50.6; 15. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 23:14.8; 20. Dakoda Bauer, SU, 24:45.3; 21. Cayleb Blansett-Faulkner, SU, 24:53.3; 27. Nathan Colton, SU, 26:19.3; 29. Zane DeGroot, DC, 29:19.0; 30. Cauy Jackson, DC, 29:26.5; 35. Hayden Harris, DC, 33:33.5.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Elmira 15, Lowell, Oakridge, Pleasant Hill, Cottage Grove, North Douglas and South Umpqua incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Alyssa Johnson, Elm, 21:43.6; 2. Katie Chapman, Lo, 22:17.7; 3. Iris Frome, Elm, 22:56.6; 4. Katherine Abbott, Oak, 24:39.0; 5. Hicks Camille, PH, 24:56.4.
COUNTY FINISHERS — 7. Mia Piscopo, ND, 25:43.0; 12. Haven Pickup, SU, 27:19.2; 16. Lolly Frost, ND, 28:12.1; 18. Natalie Hescock, ND, 30:22.9; 19. Jamie Gaskill, SU, 34:32.7; 20. Grace Payne, SU, 37:39.3; 21. Bonnie Drennen, SU, 38:17.3.
