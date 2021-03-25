COTTAGE GROVE — Senior Malachi Gibson of Days Creek was the top Douglas County finisher in the Lupin 4 PR prep cross country meet on Wednesday held at Middlefield Golf Course.
Gibson finished sixth, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 52 seconds. Sophomore Logan Gant of North Douglas placed eighth (18:54).
Sophomore Mia Piscopo of North Douglas placed sixth in the girls race. (23:04). Junior Ashley Radmer of Sutherlin was eighth (23:05).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Stayton 21, Harrisburg 58, Days Creek 74, Cottage Grove 85, North Douglas, Yoncalla, Oakland, East Linn Christian and Creswell incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Brandon Williams, ELC, 18:00; 2. Ethan Slayden, ELC, 18:11; 3. Brenden Del Grande, Sta, 18:11; 4. Brody Ramseyer, Sta, 18:15; 5. Korban Long, Har, 18:22.
COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Malachi Gibson, DC, 18:52; 8. Logan Gant, ND, 18:54; 15. Neston Berlingeri, DC, 20:34; 27. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 21:25; 28. Christian McClellan, Sut, 21:43; 29. Zane DeGroot, DC, 21:52; 31. Dylan Grichar, Y, 22:01; 37. Cauy Jackson, DC, 22:50; 38. Ashton Wolfe, Sut, 23:14; 41. Aidyn Arwood, Sut, 23:34; 42. Rhyse Williams, DC, 23:40; 44. Nicholas Blanchfill, Y, 23:57; 47. Jeremy-Allen Smith, Sut, 26:02; 48. Gavin Sadler, Y, 26:32; 49. Matthew Harting, O, 26:44; 54. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 27:52; 55. Conner Doppelmayr, Sut, 28:29; 59. Caden Meabon, Sut, 34:24.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Harrisburg 46, Stayton 54, Oakridge 57, North Douglas 77, Elmira 163, Lowell, Cottage Grove, Sutherlin, East Linn Christian, Yoncalla and Oakland incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Katie Chapman, L, 21:20; 2. Katherine Abbott, Oakr, 22:10; 3. Hope Bridge, Sta, 22:19; 4. Piper Youngmayr, CG, 22:44; 5. Lexi Geoghegan, Har, 22:48.
COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Mia Piscopo, ND, 23:04; 8. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 23:05; 22. Lolly Frost, ND, 25:51; 27. Natalie Hescock, ND, 26:52; 29. Sarah Sigl, Oakl, 27:12; 30. Abby Record, Y, 27:43; 33. Adriana Alcantar, ND, 27:48; 35. Audrey VanHouten, Oakl, 30:27; 36. Viviana DuFaux, ND, 36:30.
