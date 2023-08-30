Glendale's Cullett second at Creswell cross country meet TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRESWELL — Glendale junior Levi Cullett finished second in the boys' 3,000-meter race at the Creswell Opener cross country meet on Wednesday.Cullett covered the course in 10 minutes, 27.48 seconds.Junior Wyatt Humphrey of North Douglas was sixth (10:50.41) and senior Marshall Haswell of Days Creek took 17th (12:22.57). Vedder Anderson of Pleasant Hill won the race (10:18.46).On the girls' side, senior Natalie Hescock of North Douglas placed 12th (13:12.83). Marley Petrey of Bandon was the winner (11:59.64).3,000 MetersBOYS TEAM SCORES — Pleasant Hill 38, North Bend 53, Bandon 61, Glendale 67.TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Vedder Anderson, PH, 10:18.46; 2. Levi Cullett, Gle, 10:27.48; 3. Noah Brown, Ban, 10:34.1; 4. Carson Williamson, Cre, 10:40.61; 5. Tyler Senn, Ban, 10:42.11.OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 10:50.41; 15. Ethan Cullett, Gle, 12:21.01; 16. Isaiah Stromberg, Gle, 12:21.27; 17. Marshall Haswell, DC, 12:22.67; 18. Ty Sawyer, DC, 12:24.65; 20. Juan Sotelo II, Gle, 12:35.54; 26. Trenton Ladd, DC, 12:54.49; 28. Drew Sawyer, DC, 13:27.62; 32. Charles Bellando, Gle, 14:40.55; 36. Corbin Crowley, Gle, 15:08.49; 38. Benny Ross, Gle, 16:43.59; 41. Xander Freeman, Gle, 18:27.77.GIRLSTEAM SCORES — North Bend 36, Bandon 36, Pleasant Hill 48.TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 11:59.64; 2. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 12:01.38; 3. Ellie Massey, NB, 12:25.07; 4. Ellie Epperseon, PH, 12:35.23; 5. Soleis Jones, PH, 12:37.65.DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 12. Natalie Hescock, ND, 13:12.83; 20. Marley Piscopo, ND, 14:46.48; 29. Mina Isted, Gle, 20:12.06; 30. Aireal Moritz, Gle, 20:41.8. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cleveland Team Stax Detroit Team Stax Baltimore Team Stax Texas Team Stax Cincinnati Team Stax
