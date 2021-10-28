VALLEY OF THE ROGUE STATE PARK — Dylan Davis finished sixth individually, leading the Glide boys to second place in the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 cross country meet on Thursday.
The Wildcats, who finished behind Bandon (16), qualified for the state meet (45). Davis covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 30 seconds.
Clayton Wilson of Reedsport placed seventh (18:33.4), Wyatt Humphrey of North Douglas was 10th (19:09.2), Glide's Noah Eichenbusch took 11th (19:10.9) and Glide's Nathan Masiel placed 12th (19:24.2).
Ansen Converse of Bandon was the individual champion (17:14.1).
In 3A boys, Andrew Sexauer of South Umpqua finished 10th (19:52.4) and Seth Rincon of Douglas was 11th (20:32.7). The Trojans were third in the team standings (86).
In 3A/2A/1A girls, Oakland freshman Callie Sarnoski finished fourth (21:34.4) for a state berth. Mia Piscopo of North Douglas placed eighth (22:12.1).
Holly Hutton of Bandon won the race (21:08.5), pacing the Tigers to the team title (37). North Douglas was fourth (125).
GIRLS
Class 3A/2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 37, Pleasant Hill 103, Myrtle Point 106, North Douglas 125, Oakland 129, Glide 132, St. Mary's 137, Cascade Christian 177, Creswell 178, Reedsport 192.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 21:08.5; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 21:20.6; 3. Ellie Epperson, PH, 21:26.9; 4. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 21:34.4; 5. Danielle McLain, Ban, 21:37.4; 6. Elizabeth Goeres, La, 21:48.3; 7. Aunika Miller, Ban, 21:51.6; 8. Mia Piscopo, ND, 22:12.1; 9. Addie Jensen, SM, 22:22.9; 10. Celeste Kilpatrick, Glide, 22:34.5.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 13. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 22:54.6; 18. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 23:22.7; 19. Natalie Hescock, ND, 23:22.9; 25. Madison Turner, Sut, 23:47.4; 29. Lolly Frost, ND, 24:35.2; 32. Bella Eyler, Oak, 25:36.1; 33. Rosa Camacho, Oak, 25:49.7; 34. Hannah Long, Glide, 25:51.4; 36. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 25:54.2; 39. Adriana Alcantar, ND, 26:06.6; 42. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 26:15.8; 46. Summer Smith, Reed, 27:04.1; 48. Brianna Wilkins, Reed, 27:36.7; 49. Zoe Vickers, Oak, 27:38.6; 58. Hailey Hall, Sut, 28:41.0; 59. Sydney Sprinkle, ND, 29:06.6; 64. Ragen Murphey, Reed, 32:11.8; 65. Bailey Canaday, Reed, 32:43.4; 68. Tahler Murphey, Reed, 35:51.6; 70. Mariam Aburashed, Glide, 53:23.8.
BOYS
Class 3A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary's 24, Cascade Christian 44, Douglas 86, Pleasant Hill 98, Sutherlin 101.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jake Sorani, CC, 16:18.4; 2. Gonzalo Cardenas, Cre, 18:10.7; 3. Logan Diaz McNeal, SM, 18:28.2; 4. Cody Arnold, SM, 18:55.8; 5. Vincent Savage, SM, 18:57.3; 6. Carson Williamson, Cre, 19:13.9; 7. Everest Abblitt, B-H, 19:20.6; 8. David Noble, SM, 19:29.7; 9. Henry Giomi-Brown, CC, 19:31.5; 10. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 19:52.4.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Seth Rincon, Do, 20:32.7; 18. Alex Metianu, Do, 21:01.1; 19. Aidyn Arwood, Sut, 21:07.1; 20. Christian McClellan, Sut, 21:30.2; 22. Hudson Ferguson, Do, 22:13.8; 25. Kahiki Nielsen, Do, 22:29.2; 26. Travis Ragan, Sut, 22:43.8; 27. Conner Woodward, SU, 22:45.8; 30. Nathan Colton, SU, 23:41.9; 31. Blayne Young, SU, 23:52.6; 32. Ian Arwood, Sut, 23:52.7; 33. Jeremy-Allen Smith, Sut, 23:58.0; 35. Ty Hunter, Do, 24:11.0.
Class 2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 16, Glide 45, Oakland 84.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 17:14.1; 2. Gianni Altman, GB, 17:24.9; 3. Patton Clark, Ban, 17:50.1; 4. Damian Avalos, Ban, 17:57.0; 5. Carter Brown, Ban, 18:05.7; 6. Dylan Davis, Glide, 18:30.0; 7. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 18:33.4; 8. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 18:34.7; 9. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 18:54.7; 10. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 19:09.2.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 19:10.9; 12. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 19:24.2; 14. Logan Gant, ND, 20:08.8; 16. Josiah Long, Glide, 20:18.9; 17. Gavin Sadler, Yo, 21:06.6; 23. Jack Pace, Glide, 21:59.8; 27. Peter Sheppard, Glide, 23:28.2; 29. Matthew Harting, Oak, 23:46.3; 30. Steven Sheppard, Glide, 24:10.6; 31. Noah Coulombe, Yo, 24:21.8; 32. Cohen Hooper, Oak, 24:22.2; 34. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oak, 26:22.2; 35. Hayden Harris, DC, 26:24.0; 36. Jacob Parsons, ND, 26:25.9; 38. Tige Peterman, Oak, 28:13.5; 39. Jude Lichte, Reed, 32:37.4; 40. Carlos Jimenez, Oak, 33:12.6.
