The Glide Invitational was a popular cross country meet during the Maynard Mai era, a 27-year run for the coach which ended in 2000.
Last Thursday, the Glide Invitational returned following a 20-year absence, according to Wildcats coach Taylor Groth. The meet was billed "This Run's For Maynard," a tribute to the late coach who passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 86.
Lois Mai, Maynard's wife, was in attendance and started the 5,000-meter race for the boys and girls.
"It was a positive thing for the community after what happened (with the Archie Creek Fire in September)," said Groth, a former Glide runner. "Our first home meet in 20 years and it was important to have Lois there."
Senior Dale Wells of South Umpqua won the boys race in 19 minutes, 35 seconds. Junior Dylan Davis of Glide finished second (19:55).
Sophomore Pauline Ngigi was the winner among the girls, clocking 23:51. Sophomore Sadie Pickering of S.U. finished second (24:11).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Glide 24, South Umpqua 31, Sutherlin and Oakland incomplete.
1. Dale Wells, SU, 19:35; 2. Dylan Davis, G, 19;55; 3. Nathan Masiel, G, 20:47; 4. Caleb Thomas, G, 21:11; 5. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 21:35; 6. Eli Metz, G, 22:16; 7. Caleb Blansett-Faulkner, SU, 22:21; 8. Dakoda Bauer, SU, 22:28; 9. Christian McClellan, Sut, 22:31; 10. Gabriel Nelson, G, 23:32; 11. Aidyn Arwood, Sut, 24:20; 12. Nathan Colton, SU, 24:42; 13. Blayne Young, SU, 24:52; 14. Matthew Harting, O, 26:28; 15. Jeremy-Allen Smith, Sut, 26:34; 16. Dominic Harper, G, 28:02; 18. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 30:09; 19. Conner Doppelmayr, Sut, 30:10; 20. Matthew Yates, O, 30:20.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Glide 15, South Umpqua and Oakland incomplete.
1. Pauline Ngigi, G, 23:51; 2. Sadie Pickering, SU, 24:11; 3. Haven Pickup, SU, 25:33; 4. Hannah Long, G, 27:06; 5. Katie Stiles, G, 27:29; 6. Sarah Sigl, O, 28:16; 7. Eliroah Dunnavant, G, 28:17; 8. Hannah Groth, G, 34:53; 9. Aubry Hill, G, 39:56.
