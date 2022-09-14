Glide, Douglas, South Umpqua, Sutherlin runners compete in Fugate Farms invite TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 14, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANDON — Sophomore Noah Eichenbusch of Glide was the top Douglas County finisher in Tuesday's Fugate Farms Invitational cross country meet.Eichenbusch placed 12th and covered the boys 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 3.49 seconds. Junior Seth Rincon of Douglas finished 16th (18:32.25).Gianni Altman of Gold Beach won the race (16:19.76).In the girls 5K race, Glide freshman Cheyenne Beam placed 19th (23:47.00) and junior Summer Smith of Reedsport was 20th (23:48.00). Bandon's Danielle McLain was the winner (19:23.88).BOYS5,000 MetersTEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 30, Marshfield 48, Bandon 50, Douglas 123, South Umpqua 142, Sutherlin 166. TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Gianni Altman, GB, 16:19.76; 2. Alexander Garcia-Silver, Mar, 16:20.34; 3. Damian Avalos, Ban, 16:31.02; 4. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 16:56.44; 5. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 16:58.42.DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 12. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 18:03.49; 16. Seth Rincon, Do, 18:32.25; 27. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 19:33.04; 28. Spencer Ferguson, Do, 19:56.36; 33. Hudson Ferguson, Do, 20:32.53; 36. Joe Smith, Reed, 20:54.47; 37. Jack Pace, Glide, 21:03.24; 38. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 21:25.15; 40. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 21:27.79; 42. Jude Lichte, Reed, 21:35.60; 44. Dimitrik Christianson, Sut, 21:49.07; 45. Ayan Reo-Tiwari, SU, 21:49.89; 46. Josiah Long, Glide, 21:54.32; 47. Lukas Hahn, Do, 21:56.30; 49. Manny Mata, SU, 22:25.56; 51. Austin Bodenhamer, Do, 23:01.28; 53. Vincet Undercoffer, SU, 23:24.32; 54. Ty Hunter, Do, 23:39.39; 56. Conner Doppelmayr, Sut, 24:08.75; 59. Riley Vincet, SU, 24:10.56; 61. Hurrsh Misttry, SU, 24:58.13; 62. Austin Schonauer, Glide, 29:35.86; 63. Carter Jones, Sut, 29:46.00; 65. Adrian Jones, Sut, 30:54.20.GIRLS5,000 MetersTEAM SCORES — Bandon 27. Siuslaw 29, Glide 81.TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Danielle McLain, Ban, 19:23.88; 2. Marley Petrey, Ban, 20:46.02; 3. Corduroy Holbrook, Siu, 20:48.00; 4. Ada Millet, Coq, 20:54.09; 5. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 21:22.15.DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 19. Cheyenne Beam, Glide, 23:47.00; 20. Summer Smith, Reed, 23:48.00; 22. Brianna Wilkins, Reed, 23:54.00; 25. Aubrey Groth, Glide, 25:14.74; 26. Whitney Hunter, Do, 25:29.28; 27. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 25:31.08; 30. Ava Murphy, Glide, 27:15.48; 31. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 27:23.60; 36. Malayna Chase, Do, 29:03.79; 39. Sylvia Williams, Glide, 34:39.71; 40. Faith Drennen, SU, 35:07.17; 41. Jamie Gaskill, SU, 36:53.60; 42. Halyn Bollingberg, Sut, 50:37.00. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 