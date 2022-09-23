GLIDE — Celeste Kilpatrick ran to a fifth-place finish overall and the Glide girls cruised to the team title at the “This Run’s for Maynard” invitational cross country meet Thursday at Glide High School.
The Glide girls tallied 26 team points, besting Harrisburg (44) and Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 foe St. Mary’s (54) to claim the crown.
“I was so happy with the girls because they haven’t had a full team for quite a few years,” Glide coach Taylor Groth said. “They’ve watched the boys have a lot of success and they’ve wanted to have that for themselves.
“To beat St. Mary’s, that was an encouraging result.”
Saniyah Ayala of St. Mary’s won the girls’ 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 22 seconds, two full minutes ahead of runner-up Callie Sarnoski of Oakland (22:35). Pauline Ngigi (23:21) and Cheyenne Beam (23:49) placed seventh and eighth, respectively, for Glide.
Aubrey Groth (25:32) finished 11th overall for the Wildcats, and Eliorah Dunnavant (26:14) placed 15th to round out Glide’s scoring runners.
Auriana VanHouten and Elizabeth Andrews finished 12th and 13th overall to lead Oakland, which was running with an incomplete team. Douglas, which also was running incomplete, was led by Whitney Hunter’s 14th-place finish.
Harrisburg won the boys team title with 31 points, led by top overall finisher Luke Cheek, who completed the 5,000-meter course in 18:14. Twenty seconds later, a tight grouping of runners followed.
Glide’s Noah Eichenbusch placed second in 18:36, leading a group of five runners separated by just 11 seconds.
“The thing with Noah is he’s going to be happy about that for about four seconds, and then it’s time to get back to work,” Groth said.
Seth Rincon of Douglas (seventh, 19:23) and Landon Kruzic of Days Creek (10th, 20:04) also had top-10 finishes among Douglas County runners.
Harrisburg’s boys tallied just 31 team points and were followed by St. Mary’s (57), Douglas (100), Glide (107) and South Umpqua (130) in the top five. South Umpqua (130) was sixth in the team standings, Days Creek (137) seventh, Oakland (184) eighth and Glendale (185) ninth.
Spencer Ferguson (15th) and Hudson Ferguson (25th) also cracked the top 25 for Douglas. Josiah Long (14th) and Jack Pace (18th) cracked the top 25 for Glide.
“That was a really important race for Josiah and Jack,” coach Groth said. “They got out quick and got with the people they felt like they should be running with.”
The Wildcat runners are on a two-week break before their next meet, the Escape the Rock at Fort Rock State Park near Silver Lake. In the meantime, he and his team will squeeze in a 27-mile hike from Lemolo Reservoir to Maidu Lake.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Harrisburg 31, St. Mary’s 57, Douglas 100, Glide 107, South Umpqua 130, Days Creek 137, Oakland 184, Glendale 185.
Top 10 individuals
(5,000 meters)
1. Luke Cheek, Har, 18 minutes, 14 seconds; 2. Noah Eichenbusch, Gli, 18:36; 3. Randy Turner, Mohawk, 18:39; 4. Vincent Savage, SM, 18:44; 5. Travis Seehafer, Har, 18:45; 6. John Henderson, Har, 18:47; 7. Seth Rincon, Doug, 19:23; 8. Will Doss, SM, 19:39; 9. Cody Arnold, SM, 19:48; 10. Landon Kruzic, DC, 20:04.
Other local finishers
(county placers, top 25)
14. Josiah Long, Gli, 20:31; 15. Spencer Ferguson, Doug, 20:36; 18. Jack Pace, Gli., 20:42; 19. Marshall Haswell, DC, 20:44; 23. Levi Cullet, Gle, 21:05; 24. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 21:05; 25. Hudson Ferguson, Doug, 21:16.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 26, Harrisburg 44, St. Mary’s 54; Creswell, Oakland, Douglas, Myrtle Point, South Umpqua incomplete.
Top 10 individuals
(5,000 meters)
1. Saniyah Ayala, SM, 20:22; 2. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 22:35; 3. Kaylee Gardner, Cres, 22:51; 4. Brooke Moehlmann, Cres, 23:01; 5. Celeste Kilpatrick, Gli, 23:04; 6. Lexi Geoghegan, Har, 23:13; 7. Pauline Ngigi, Gli, 23:21; 8. Cheyenne Beam, Gli, 23:49; 9. Hannah Henderson, Har, 24:51; 10. Katarina Jakits, Cres, 25:10.
Other local finishers
(county placers, top 25)
11. Aubrey Groth, Gli, 25:32; 12. Auriana VanHouten, Oak, 25:32; 13. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 25:37; 14. Whitney Hunter, Doug, 25:59; 15. Eliorah Dunnavant, Gli, 26:14; 19. Ava Murphy, Gli, 26:54; 20. Hailey Holgate, Suth, 26:57; 25. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 28:01.
